Quest Investment Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Quest Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,007 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,510,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.27. 33,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,012. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $39.23.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.