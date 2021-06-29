Quest Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90,068 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

