Quest Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,562 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for 1.5% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.94.

Shares of TEAM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,779. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.43. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $272.13. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

