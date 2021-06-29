Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $565.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,672. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.00 and a 12 month high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

