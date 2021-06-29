Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 11,617 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQV stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.70. 6,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,691. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $248.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 115.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

