Quilter Plc Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar stock opened at $216.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

