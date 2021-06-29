Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90. Rambus has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.