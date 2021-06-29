Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 13,620 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.10% of Badger Meter worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.02. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

