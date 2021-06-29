Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 1,787 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of U. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 162.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 162.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,944,001.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $22,009,859.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 953,668 shares of company stock worth $91,000,545.

Shares of U opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.25. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

