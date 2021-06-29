Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 74,462 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.