Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 240 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 47,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

