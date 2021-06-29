Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 6,537 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,292,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,737,000 after acquiring an additional 174,134 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $248.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.01. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

