Rathbone Brothers plc Takes $665,000 Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.21% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 6,420 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $102,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at $197,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

