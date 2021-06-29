Raymond James Analysts Give BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) a $9.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of BB stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $230,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackBerry by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after buying an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $45,307,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BlackBerry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,146,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after buying an additional 113,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

