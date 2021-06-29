Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.57.

VZ opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.25. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

