Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 647,733 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 368.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,733 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Lazard worth $35,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lazard by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 432,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,339,000 after acquiring an additional 202,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lazard by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

