Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.79% of PetMed Express worth $34,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

PETS stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

