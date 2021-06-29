Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 608.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $32,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 99,484 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,685,000 after purchasing an additional 374,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.27.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

