Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,884,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 139,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $34,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,966,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in DHT by 42.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DHT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in DHT by 4.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

