Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 164,112 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,112 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $31,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

