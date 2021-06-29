Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.60% of Myers Industries worth $32,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

