RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 40.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,929 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNR opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.92. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

