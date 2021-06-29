Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €54.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

EPA RNO opened at €34.70 ($40.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.51. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

