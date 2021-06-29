Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $213.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

