ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.57.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $247.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.92. ResMed has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $247.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ResMed by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

