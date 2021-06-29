Reviewing GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) & Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC)

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) and Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GFL Environmental and Digital Locations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental -21.35% 1.50% 0.56% Digital Locations N/A N/A -2,226.92%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GFL Environmental and Digital Locations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 3 8 0 2.73 Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A

GFL Environmental currently has a consensus price target of $36.06, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. Given GFL Environmental’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Digital Locations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Locations has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GFL Environmental and Digital Locations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $3.22 billion 3.20 -$742.69 million $0.13 242.54 Digital Locations $20,000.00 228.51 -$2.75 million N/A N/A

Digital Locations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GFL Environmental.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats Digital Locations on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers. The company's infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils, as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, and excavation and shoring services. Its liquid waste management business collects, manages, transports, processes, and disposes of a range of industrial and commercial liquid wastes, as well as resells liquid waste products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as an aggregator, developer, and acquirer of small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of sites to meet the expected demand of growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

