Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading 25.3% Higher This Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $26.56 million and $1.87 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.47 or 0.00683079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039039 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

