Robert W. Baird Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $290.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.94.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $263.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -74.99, a P/E/G ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.43. Atlassian has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $272.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 70,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

