Robyn Tannenbaum Buys 1,000 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Director Robyn Tannenbaum purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $20,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AFCG opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

AFCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AFC Gamma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at $6,424,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at about $12,313,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth about $4,191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

