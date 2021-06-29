Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1,658.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $289,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.