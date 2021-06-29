Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.48. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 19,359,910 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.