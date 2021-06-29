Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $64,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $400,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,611,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $121.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

