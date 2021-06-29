Rovida Advisors Inc. Has $126.28 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rovida Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 556,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 5.9% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $126,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.21. 208,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,373,920. The company has a market capitalization of $612.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

