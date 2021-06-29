Rovida Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 247,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,488 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $30,411,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3,962.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 338,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,325. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

