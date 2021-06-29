Rovida Advisors Inc. Sells 1,255,756 Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Rovida Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255,756 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned about 1.59% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares during the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSDT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,821. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.78. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,362.52% and a negative return on equity of 200.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSDT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Helius Medical Technologies Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

