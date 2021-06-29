Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,860 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,881.09 ($24.58).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,398 ($18.26) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £109.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,342.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.