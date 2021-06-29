RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in June

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

RGLXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get RTL Group alerts:

OTCMKTS RGLXY remained flat at $$5.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.