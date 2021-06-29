Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,056 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $593.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

