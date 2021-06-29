Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 432.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

