Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCRN opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

