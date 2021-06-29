Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

RGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

RGNX stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.