Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $852.16 million, a P/E ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

