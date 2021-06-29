Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Capital Product Partners worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of CPLP opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.64. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts have commented on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.