Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock valued at $31,896,986. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.