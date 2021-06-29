Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SBH stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $22,636,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $34,738,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

