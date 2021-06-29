Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives $3.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.19. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

