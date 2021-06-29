Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.94.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down C$0.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,726. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 48.59. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$14.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

