Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €111.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €87.87 ($103.37).

Shares of DAI opened at €75.96 ($89.36) on Tuesday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €34.44 ($40.51) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

