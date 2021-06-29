Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is First Mercantile Trust Co.’s Largest Position

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,083,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,009 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 11.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $104,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.07. 34,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $103.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

