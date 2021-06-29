SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.77.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

